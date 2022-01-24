《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.0.5816 version update announcement

Hello, everyone! The year of the ox is about to pass and the year of the tiger is coming soon. We all wish you good luck in the year of the tiger and have a new begining in the new year!

This update will be the last update in the year of the ox, We have added a friendly rescue system for simple and normal difficulty. Now, In simple difficulty, your ally will come to rescue you when you are about to die and take you out of the battle area, the possibility of sudden death is completely eliminated, but you may still fail because the protagonist himself is killed or the base is demolished. In normal difficulty, you will be rescued only if there are friendly forces on the planet where the battle takes place, otherwise you will be killed directly. Under difficult circumstances, your friends are also busy. In any case, you can only rely on yourself, and no one will save you.

In addition, the game now supports 2k and 4K resolutions. Under high resolution, the definition of some pictures may not match very well now, but we will continue to improve it in the subsequent updates, because the Spring Festival is coming, our next update may be later. Next, let's take a look at the specific content of this update.

Comprehensive adjustment:

1.Greatly reduced the combat difficulty of reaching emergencies, and the description text has been modified. More experience Optimization for emergencies will be adjusted on a large scale after the reconstruction of emergencies

2.Adjusted the attack and defense difficulty in the planet map

3.Fixed the ammunition load bonus effect in crew's cargo skill

4.Fixed a bug that might prevent some players from entering the game

5.Now, after asking the spaceship AI to obtain the novice tutorial, there are four more pages of combat memo at the bottom of the tutorial, in which the meaning of some game icons and the description of some obscure game rules are written. We believe those contents will help you understand how to play the game better.

Enemy：

6.The appearance interval of flower bud Scout, string fighter, sonic fighter, Marauder EM Fighter, blood rose heavy bomber and thorn fighter has been increased

7.Reduced the number of Flower Bud Scout per wave in all stages of technology

8.Reduced the number of bullets of Flower Bud Scout in T2 and T3 stages

9.Reduced the number of Requiem Missile Fighter per wave in T1 phase

10.Reduce the number of Diamond Magnetic Defender per wave in all stages of technology

11.Reduced the movement speed of the concerto support aircraft in all stages of technology

12.Reduces the number of sonic fighter perwave in all stages of technology

13.Reduce the barrages of Sonic Fighter in all stages

14.Canon Fighting Boat Machine are now equipped with medium flame missiles

15.The number of Canon Fighting Boat Machine per wave in the whole stage has been increased

16.Aroma Fighters are now equipped with advanced lasers

17.The number of Aroma Fighter per wave in T2 and T3 phase is reduced

18.Reduced the number of Thorn Fighter per wave in T2 phase

19.Reduce the firing frequency and number of bullets of Blood Rose Heavy Bomber in T2 and T3 phases

20.Reduced the number of Blood Rose Heavy Bomber per wave in T3 phase

21.Fixed the visual error of Aroma Fighter reverse energy storage

22.Increased the wave interval time of Galactic Organization's pioneer lightning fighter, Diamond Magnetic Defender, Fiddle Strategic Support Machine and Requiem Fighter

23.Reduced the number of Requiem Fighter and LongSword EM Fighter per wave of Galactic Organization

24.The last version excessively weakened the later Durability of the Nemesis Heavy Battleship and the The Kingslayer heavy Battleship. A large number of durability values are now recalled to make their strength return to the normal level in T3 and T4 stages, and slightly increased the Durability of the Ancestral Heavy Battleship in T3

25.Fixed the visual error of Saya’s Phoenix advanced fighter firing

26.Fixed the bug that Saiya's Phoenix advanced fighter sometimes misfire

27.Now the wingman released by the greatland fighter of Saya will attack the player correctly

28.Reduced the whole stage Durability of Saiya Phoenix advanced fighter

29.The laser damage of prism UAV is greatly reduced

30.Increased the HP of Zeus Heavy Battleship in T4 phase

Player：

1.We have installed the friendly rescue system. Now in simple difficulty, friendly forces will unconditionally rescue you when your ship is about to blow up. In normal difficulty，you will only be rescued when there are friendly forces on the current planet, and the difficult difficulty will remain the same, no one will rescue you

2.Increased the power storage time of Energy Storage Flame Gun and Spherical Lightning Cannon at level 1, and decreased their power storage time at level 3 and 4

3.Now, after the battle, if your Cargo hold is full, the interface will display the details of Cargo hold

4.Fixed the damage judgment range of Flame Blade

Weapon entry:

Passive skill: Damage Spread,the main weapon damage value reduced from 10% to 5%

Interface optimization:

1.Now the game supports 2k and 4K resolutions

2.Fixed the wireframe of Challenger interceptor

3.Now the site facilities will display the function of the facilities and resource output when the mouse moves up

4.Now, the upper left corner of the weapon icon in the cabin will show the current level of the weapon

5.The water texture effect of the ocean map has been corrected, but at this stage, it may sometimes lead to the loss of planet materials. We will re sort out the whole dependency of the game files in the future and fix such problems from the root. Compared with solving problem of unable to enter the game and the actual installation of rescue system, we think this material problem is acceptable, so we decided to update this version. Please understand.

The changes in this version are basically these. The emergency system is under reconstruction, and we also intend to further optimize the whole game. In the future, the configuration requirements for game operation will be lower and the game play will be much more interesting.Thank you again for your support and understanding. See you next year!