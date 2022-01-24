- fixed a bug with the inability to install objects after studying ultralight materials
- fixed the inability to install the object (as the panels are hidden during installation, but the object is not displayed)
- fixed a crash when deleting the active gateway
- hiding the 'Player' and 'View' panels when installing objects at the station
- fixed a fall when removing a block above the stairs
- fixed production both inside and outside the premises (production was not carried out despite the work of the staff, or was carried out sporadically)
- the needs of robots are reduced by 3 times
- fixed characters getting stuck in the handrails of stairs
Solargene Playtest update for 24 January 2022
0.8.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update