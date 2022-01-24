 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 24 January 2022

0.8.4

  • fixed a bug with the inability to install objects after studying ultralight materials
  • fixed the inability to install the object (as the panels are hidden during installation, but the object is not displayed)
  • fixed a crash when deleting the active gateway
  • hiding the 'Player' and 'View' panels when installing objects at the station
  • fixed a fall when removing a block above the stairs
  • fixed production both inside and outside the premises (production was not carried out despite the work of the staff, or was carried out sporadically)
  • the needs of robots are reduced by 3 times
  • fixed characters getting stuck in the handrails of stairs

