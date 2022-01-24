1/27 Server Maintenance Notice

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.
A server maintenance will be performed.
A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.
● Schedule
[KST/JST] Jan. 27, 13:00 - 18:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Jan. 27, 12:00 - 17:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Jan. 27, 04:00 - 09:00
[PT] Jan. 26, 20:00 - 01:00 (Pacific Time)
*The schedule may be subject to change.
※ In the next update, over 450(about 47% of all 5K patterns)
5K BASIC / STANDARD patterns will be reworked.
Please note that personal score and leaderboard wipe will occur to those patterns.
