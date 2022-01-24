1/27 Server Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 8075240 · Last edited 24 January 2022 – 15:13:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.

A server maintenance will be performed.

A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Jan. 27, 13:00 - 18:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Jan. 27, 12:00 - 17:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Jan. 27, 04:00 - 09:00

[PT] Jan. 26, 20:00 - 01:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.

※ In the next update, over 450(about 47% of all 5K patterns)

5K BASIC / STANDARD patterns will be reworked.

Please note that personal score and leaderboard wipe will occur to those patterns.