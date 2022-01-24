 Skip to content

Tether update for 24 January 2022

Update for January 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 8075238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The world generator has undergone some changes. This will mean that the starting locations are more varied, and that walls of blocks are less likely to form. World seeds from previous game versions will retain the same feel, but individual block placement will not be exactly the same.

  • The "show tether tension" option now more clearly shows any slack in the tether. Anyone struggling with tether behaviour should try this setting out.

  • Added the "aim assist" setting. With this turned on, the game will search for blocks in a 6 degree arc instead of requiring exact hits.

  • Added an effect when the player gets to maximum velocity.

  • Fixed visual bugs with the player trail.

