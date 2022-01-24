 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Buggy Game Playtest update for 24 January 2022

Playtest v7

Share · View all patches · Build 8075106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update features the first beta of the campaign mode. It's very sparse, but it's nice to get a general idea of how it feels.

Also, I've added 2 new car setups for a bit of variance :)

I've added a 'desert' world, for those who like sand.

The grids are now random, which offers more chaos, especially in the beginning of a race. Oh, except for yourself, you still start at the back. Life isn't fair!

AI have been improved a bit further.

You can share your feedback on the playtest here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1862090/discussions/0/3199244571754323679/

This may well be the last update to the playtest. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Buggy Game Playtest Content Depot 1862091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.