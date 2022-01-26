v0.91.50 Patch Notes

New Feature: Battle Statistics
In the Battle Statistics window, you can view various battle stats of your characters, party, and enemies.
The overall stats of all battles are displayed by default. You can choose to view the last battle, average stats per battle or per round.
If you don't want to see too much detailed data, you can also choose the simple mode, or customize via the options menu.
Statistics include:
Summary:
Battles
Rounds
Wins
Loses
Flees
Win Rate
Kills
Kills (Standard)
Kills (Elite)
Kills (Solo)
Kills (Minion)
Deaths
Total Damage, Highest Damage:
All Sources
Weapon Attack
Melee Attack
Ranged Attack
Spell
Effect Area
Damage Over Time
Bounce damage
Summoned Creatures
Animal Companion
Other Sources
Cleave
Attack of Opportunity
Opportunist
Counterattack
Critical Hit
Sneak Attack
Favored Enemy
Smite Evil
Healing
Healed
Damage Taken
Actions:
Weapon Attack
Melee Attack
Ranged Attack
Regular Attack
Full Attack
Flurry of Blows
Other Weapon Attacks
Combat Maneuvers
Trip
Grapple
Spell
Offensive Spell
Beneficial Spell
Use Potion
Other Actions
Interrupted/Failed
Attacks, Hits, Hit Rate:
Weapon Attack
Melee Attack
Ranged Attack
Combat Maneuvers
Trip
Grapple
Spell
Other Attack Actions
Attacked
Other Numbers:
Roll 20
Roll 1
Cleave
Attack of Opportunity
Opportunist
Counterattack
Critical Hit
Sneak Attack
Knockdown
Charge
Move
Shift
Step
Deflect Arrows
Attacks of Opportunity Taken
Critical Hits Taken
Sneak Attacks Taken
Knockdowns Taken
Spontaneous Casting:
Clerics can channel stored spell energy into cure/inflict spells that the cleric did not prepare ahead of time. That is to say clerics can “lose” any prepared spell in order to cast any cure/inflict spell of the same spell level or lower.
Adjusted prerequisites of some feats:
Following feats no longer require fighter level, but only character level:
Improved Bleeding Critical
Improved Crippling Critical
Stunning Critical
Greater Sweeping Strikes
Perfect Two-Weapon Fighting
Improved Two-Handed Weapon Fighting
Improved Knockdown
Greater Rapid Shot
Rain of Arrows
Improved Rain of Arrows
Greater Trip
Greater Grapple
Greater Bull Rush
Greater Drag
Greater Overrun
Fixed: missing prerequisites of Improved Sneak Attack (requires Sneak Attack +8d6), Terrifying Rage (requires rage 5/day)
New Optional House Rules:
Defense/Total Defense: bonus on AC, saving throws and Combat Maneuvers Defense (unchecked by default: AC only)
(+2 modifications of House Rules for old saves)
Battlefield Menus, Action Bars, and Prepare Spells related:
New option in Prepare Spells UI: Auto-update action bar by prepared spells
Character panel new option: Show Unprepared Spells (hide by default)
New popmenu item of action bar: Fill Empty Slots - Move actions to front empty slots (if any).
New popmenu item of battlefield/character: Party Auto-Combat Settings: On
Optimized battlefield popmenu
Fixed: battlefield popmenu bug of paladin
Adjusted Drow’s Poison and some monsters' Poison Use:
Drow’s poison DC = 13 + character level / 2 + Wis modifier
Poison Use DC = 10 + character level / 2 + Wis modifier
Changed to ogl/srd 3.5 standard saving throws
Others:
Normal modifiers on attack roll/damage (e.g. bonus of Divine Favor, attack roll penalty of tower shields, etc.) are only applied on weapon attacks, touch attacks, and combat maneuvers
Player AIs don't attack asleep enemies unless all enemies are asleep
Adjusted order of spells learning of sorcerer builds
Fixed: Wis penalty applied on Monk's AC Bonus
Fixed: Abundant Step and Empty Body provoke AOs
Fixed: Ethereal Jaunt and Etherealness suffer spell resistance checks
Fixed: Dire Rat's Disease and vipers' Poison also work on undead
Fixed: Price bug of recruiting adventurers
Character Popmenu: Batch Level Up: Select characters with a pre-build and level up to a specified level automatically.
Added Faster and Ultrafast for battle animations
Added Faster and Ultrafast for adventure level up
View battle stats and battle log on victory UI
New option of battle log: Set text background transparency (default 25%)
Suppress tutorials when auto-combat
Optimized some UIs
Optimized some text
Fixed: Crash caused by missing text
Next, we'll work on:
Druid, Bard, class saves and BAB growth with extra attacks, new player races (Drow Noble, Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more elemental creatures, etc.
Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).
Changed files in this update