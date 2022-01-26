v0.91.50 Patch Notes

New Feature: Battle Statistics

In the Battle Statistics window, you can view various battle stats of your characters, party, and enemies.

The overall stats of all battles are displayed by default. You can choose to view the last battle, average stats per battle or per round.

If you don't want to see too much detailed data, you can also choose the simple mode, or customize via the options menu.

Statistics include:

Summary:

Battles

Rounds

Wins

Loses

Flees

Win Rate

Kills

Kills (Standard)

Kills (Elite)

Kills (Solo)

Kills (Minion)

Deaths

Total Damage, Highest Damage:

All Sources

Weapon Attack

Melee Attack

Ranged Attack

Spell

Effect Area

Damage Over Time

Bounce damage

Summoned Creatures

Animal Companion

Other Sources

Cleave

Attack of Opportunity

Opportunist

Counterattack

Critical Hit

Sneak Attack

Favored Enemy

Smite Evil

Healing

Healed

Damage Taken

Actions:

Weapon Attack

Melee Attack

Ranged Attack

Regular Attack

Full Attack

Flurry of Blows

Other Weapon Attacks

Combat Maneuvers

Trip

Grapple

Spell

Offensive Spell

Beneficial Spell

Use Potion

Other Actions

Interrupted/Failed

Attacks, Hits, Hit Rate:

Weapon Attack

Melee Attack

Ranged Attack

Combat Maneuvers

Trip

Grapple

Spell

Other Attack Actions

Attacked

Other Numbers:

Roll 20

Roll 1

Cleave

Attack of Opportunity

Opportunist

Counterattack

Critical Hit

Sneak Attack

Knockdown

Charge

Move

Shift

Step

Deflect Arrows

Attacks of Opportunity Taken

Critical Hits Taken

Sneak Attacks Taken

Knockdowns Taken









Spontaneous Casting:

Clerics can channel stored spell energy into cure/inflict spells that the cleric did not prepare ahead of time. That is to say clerics can “lose” any prepared spell in order to cast any cure/inflict spell of the same spell level or lower.

Adjusted prerequisites of some feats:

Following feats no longer require fighter level, but only character level:

Improved Bleeding Critical

Improved Crippling Critical

Stunning Critical

Greater Sweeping Strikes

Perfect Two-Weapon Fighting

Improved Two-Handed Weapon Fighting

Improved Knockdown

Greater Rapid Shot

Rain of Arrows

Improved Rain of Arrows

Greater Trip

Greater Grapple

Greater Bull Rush

Greater Drag

Greater Overrun

Fixed: missing prerequisites of Improved Sneak Attack (requires Sneak Attack +8d6), Terrifying Rage (requires rage 5/day)

New Optional House Rules:

Defense/Total Defense: bonus on AC, saving throws and Combat Maneuvers Defense (unchecked by default: AC only)

(+2 modifications of House Rules for old saves)

Battlefield Menus, Action Bars, and Prepare Spells related:

New option in Prepare Spells UI: Auto-update action bar by prepared spells

Character panel new option: Show Unprepared Spells (hide by default)

New popmenu item of action bar: Fill Empty Slots - Move actions to front empty slots (if any).

New popmenu item of battlefield/character: Party Auto-Combat Settings: On

Optimized battlefield popmenu

Fixed: battlefield popmenu bug of paladin

Adjusted Drow’s Poison and some monsters' Poison Use:

Drow’s poison DC = 13 + character level / 2 + Wis modifier

Poison Use DC = 10 + character level / 2 + Wis modifier

Changed to ogl/srd 3.5 standard saving throws

Others:

Normal modifiers on attack roll/damage (e.g. bonus of Divine Favor, attack roll penalty of tower shields, etc.) are only applied on weapon attacks, touch attacks, and combat maneuvers

Player AIs don't attack asleep enemies unless all enemies are asleep

Adjusted order of spells learning of sorcerer builds

Fixed: Wis penalty applied on Monk's AC Bonus

Fixed: Abundant Step and Empty Body provoke AOs

Fixed: Ethereal Jaunt and Etherealness suffer spell resistance checks

Fixed: Dire Rat's Disease and vipers' Poison also work on undead

Fixed: Price bug of recruiting adventurers

Character Popmenu: Batch Level Up: Select characters with a pre-build and level up to a specified level automatically.

Added Faster and Ultrafast for battle animations

Added Faster and Ultrafast for adventure level up

View battle stats and battle log on victory UI

New option of battle log: Set text background transparency (default 25%)

Suppress tutorials when auto-combat

Optimized some UIs

Optimized some text

Fixed: Crash caused by missing text

Next, we'll work on:

Druid, Bard, class saves and BAB growth with extra attacks, new player races (Drow Noble, Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more elemental creatures, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).