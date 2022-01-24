- The build was made on the latest version of Unity, the game should no longer conflict with the Citrix software (there were dozens of requests about it), and the performance should also be increased.
- Fixed errors in Ukrainian, Spanish (II), Czech, Turkish texts.
- The type of Antialiasing has been changed (DLSS spoiled the picture in some places)
- Mortality from fires and destructions has been reduced by 60%
- The interface resizing setting now allows you to reduce it even more (useful for multi-monitor systems.)
- Reduce texture size setting has been added. (Helps if someone is low on video memory)
- Fixed a bug where the law on "correction of the work of drones" blocked the supply of resources from cold stores for all drones for the construction of fields.
- New graphics for fishing ships.
Cliff Empire update for 24 January 2022
Update 1.10e+ [BETA]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
