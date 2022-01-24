 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 24 January 2022

Update notes for 24.1.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modding/Fixed: DisableRecipeInfo not working in some cases.
  • Modding/Fixed: DisableRecipeInfo not affecting encyclopaedia and tooltips.
  • Modding: DisableRecipeInfo not also allows/requires you to specify the inputs of a recipe.
  • Modding: Added kubi.example.changerecipe which shows how to replace an existing recipe.
  • Misc: The tooltip for expert mode now says which mechanics are included.
  • Modding: Added FuelBasedPowerGeneratorInfo→SpecificFuel which allows you to limit which fuel can be burned.
  • Misc: Power plants no longer burn things that have no fuel value.
  • Misc: Disabled the donation system for now. On some systems/maps it could lead to game freezes.
  • Fixed: Descriptions for flowers.
  • Fixed: Tiles staying reserved when using the logistics import mode on the cargo port (expert mode).

