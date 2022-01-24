Update notes for 24.1.2022

- Modding/Fixed: DisableRecipeInfo not working in some cases.
- Modding/Fixed: DisableRecipeInfo not affecting encyclopaedia and tooltips.
- Modding: DisableRecipeInfo not also allows/requires you to specify the inputs of a recipe.
- Modding: Added kubi.example.changerecipe which shows how to replace an existing recipe.
- Misc: The tooltip for expert mode now says which mechanics are included.
- Modding: Added FuelBasedPowerGeneratorInfo→SpecificFuel which allows you to limit which fuel can be burned.
- Misc: Power plants no longer burn things that have no fuel value.
- Misc: Disabled the donation system for now. On some systems/maps it could lead to game freezes.
- Fixed: Descriptions for flowers.
- Fixed: Tiles staying reserved when using the logistics import mode on the cargo port (expert mode).
