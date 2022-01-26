 Skip to content

PC Building Simulator update for 26 January 2022

PC Building Simulator Update v1.14.3

Today we're pushing a minor update live to address two critical issues listed below. Special thanks to the community for contributions to bug reporting and evidence gathering.

Bug Fixes

Misc:

  • Fixed an issue which caused PCs to duplicate under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an entitlement issue which sometimes prevented Overclocked Edition DLC from correctly appearing in player inventories.

