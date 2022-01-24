Version 1.0.6

Changes
- Adjusted how elbows work so that you can now tuck them in to protect your lower ribs better
- Some adjustments to how your body follows you, to hopefully keep it under you a bit more if moving around in your playspace
- Stopped dazed enemies being able to accidentally hit you, or hit during coming back from dazed
- Can now put candles out by punching/kicking near them
- Beggar Su now does a "cup holding" hand position when palms facing you, this is to allow you to do your drunken style better
- Lean control added. Go to options > experimental to switch on. This allows you to move using your head to steer you rather than the thumbstick, keeping your hands free - honestly I'm not sure I like it, but its there as an option
- Option added to keep first person view on win instead of switching to 3rd person. Options > VR > On Win
- Ho Hwa's special move post made a bit easier
- Fixed a bug with the bosses health not returning to their increased amount of health (e.g. going back to 100% rather than 140% etc) on new rounds - so this will make bosses a bit tougher
- Fixed a bug where the arcade mode leaderboard sometimes wouldn't show
- Fixed a bug with kicking while paralysed causing an odd noise
- Fixed a problem with the "static" mirror cam sometimes being outside the room in the practice room
- Some fixes/tweak to some special move instructions in the practice room
Changed files in this update