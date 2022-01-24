 Skip to content

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu update for 24 January 2022

Version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8074905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Adjusted how elbows work so that you can now tuck them in to protect your lower ribs better
  • Some adjustments to how your body follows you, to hopefully keep it under you a bit more if moving around in your playspace
  • Stopped dazed enemies being able to accidentally hit you, or hit during coming back from dazed
  • Can now put candles out by punching/kicking near them
  • Beggar Su now does a "cup holding" hand position when palms facing you, this is to allow you to do your drunken style better
  • Lean control added. Go to options > experimental to switch on. This allows you to move using your head to steer you rather than the thumbstick, keeping your hands free - honestly I'm not sure I like it, but its there as an option
  • Option added to keep first person view on win instead of switching to 3rd person. Options > VR > On Win
  • Ho Hwa's special move post made a bit easier
  • Fixed a bug with the bosses health not returning to their increased amount of health (e.g. going back to 100% rather than 140% etc) on new rounds - so this will make bosses a bit tougher
  • Fixed a bug where the arcade mode leaderboard sometimes wouldn't show
  • Fixed a bug with kicking while paralysed causing an odd noise
  • Fixed a problem with the "static" mirror cam sometimes being outside the room in the practice room
  • Some fixes/tweak to some special move instructions in the practice room

