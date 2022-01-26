Saving Grace

Hi again!
Oboy have we done some work, you can now save and quit and return to a run through our save zone system which exists in-between biomes. We have also done a ton of world optimizations that should make the game run so much smoother, we still have a few more to do, but not much left!
New Content
- Save between biomes and continue run added
- Save-zone
Monsters & Combat
- Slightly easier and readable monster attacks early on and harder later on
- Monsters now have more reliable intervals between attacks
- Monsters now pause a bit before exiting their attack phase letting the combo finish
- Improved monster dodge behaviour
- Less Blood on dealing damage and monster death
- Optimized and created new Monster spell limbs visuals
- Improved Monster rendering optimizations
- Improved death lag-spikes
- Added culling to eyes
- Web slingers
- Bombers
- Electric wave casters
- Not all limbs detach all of the time from a dead monster
Player
- Life and Bottle state is now saved between zones but can be refilled at the save zone
- The player no longer does extreme poses near borders
- Animation: Pick up Items
- Animation: Interact
- Animation: directional casting
- New optimized cloth simulation
- Low-hp threshold now is 30% instead of 20%
- Improved shadow for Player
- Blood wave balancing
World
- Darker Loam Land Water
- Optimized Tower of Knowledge
- Optimized Loam Land
- Optimized Water rendering a lot
- Removed Deep Background rendering layer to optimize light rendering
- Skill tree rendering optimized
- New Post-effect and water in Forest of Lies
Other
- Bloom is now cheaper on the lowest settings
Bug Fixes
- Monster Positioning Bug
- Interactive grass in Loam Land did not fade movement properly
- Clicking Space on The Third Gate Conversation froze the movement of the player forever
- Skill tree node selection lag-spike
That is all for now, cheers!
