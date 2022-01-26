Saving Grace

Hi again!

Oboy have we done some work, you can now save and quit and return to a run through our save zone system which exists in-between biomes. We have also done a ton of world optimizations that should make the game run so much smoother, we still have a few more to do, but not much left!

New Content

Save between biomes and continue run added

Save-zone

Monsters & Combat

Slightly easier and readable monster attacks early on and harder later on

Monsters now have more reliable intervals between attacks

Monsters now pause a bit before exiting their attack phase letting the combo finish

Improved monster dodge behaviour

Less Blood on dealing damage and monster death

Optimized and created new Monster spell limbs visuals

Improved Monster rendering optimizations

Improved death lag-spikes

Added culling to eyes

Web slingers

Bombers

Electric wave casters

Not all limbs detach all of the time from a dead monster

Player

Life and Bottle state is now saved between zones but can be refilled at the save zone

The player no longer does extreme poses near borders

Animation: Pick up Items

Animation: Interact

Animation: directional casting

New optimized cloth simulation

Low-hp threshold now is 30% instead of 20%

Improved shadow for Player

Blood wave balancing

World

Darker Loam Land Water

Optimized Tower of Knowledge

Optimized Loam Land

Optimized Water rendering a lot

Removed Deep Background rendering layer to optimize light rendering

Skill tree rendering optimized

New Post-effect and water in Forest of Lies

Other

Bloom is now cheaper on the lowest settings

Bug Fixes

Monster Positioning Bug

Interactive grass in Loam Land did not fade movement properly

Clicking Space on The Third Gate Conversation froze the movement of the player forever

Skill tree node selection lag-spike

That is all for now, cheers!