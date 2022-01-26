 Skip to content

Source of Madness update for 26 January 2022

Saving Grace

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again!

Oboy have we done some work, you can now save and quit and return to a run through our save zone system which exists in-between biomes. We have also done a ton of world optimizations that should make the game run so much smoother, we still have a few more to do, but not much left!

New Content

  • Save between biomes and continue run added
  • Save-zone

Monsters & Combat

  • Slightly easier and readable monster attacks early on and harder later on
  • Monsters now have more reliable intervals between attacks
  • Monsters now pause a bit before exiting their attack phase letting the combo finish
  • Improved monster dodge behaviour
  • Less Blood on dealing damage and monster death
  • Optimized and created new Monster spell limbs visuals
  • Improved Monster rendering optimizations
  • Improved death lag-spikes
  • Added culling to eyes
  • Web slingers
  • Bombers
  • Electric wave casters
  • Not all limbs detach all of the time from a dead monster

Player

  • Life and Bottle state is now saved between zones but can be refilled at the save zone
  • The player no longer does extreme poses near borders
  • Animation: Pick up Items
  • Animation: Interact
  • Animation: directional casting
  • New optimized cloth simulation
  • Low-hp threshold now is 30% instead of 20%
  • Improved shadow for Player
  • Blood wave balancing

World

  • Darker Loam Land Water
  • Optimized Tower of Knowledge
  • Optimized Loam Land
  • Optimized Water rendering a lot
  • Removed Deep Background rendering layer to optimize light rendering
  • Skill tree rendering optimized
  • New Post-effect and water in Forest of Lies

Other

  • Bloom is now cheaper on the lowest settings

Bug Fixes

  • Monster Positioning Bug
  • Interactive grass in Loam Land did not fade movement properly
  • Clicking Space on The Third Gate Conversation froze the movement of the player forever
  • Skill tree node selection lag-spike

That is all for now, cheers!

