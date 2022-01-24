 Skip to content

Loch Ness update for 24 January 2022

Patch Notes for 24th January

Build 8074727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multitude of multiplayer fixes including:

  • Pong is much smoother in multiplayer
  • Losing network connection to the host no longer crashes the game
  • Multiple improvements and fixes to spectator mode
  • Audio Detector now plays for client
  • Events should fire less often for clients
  • Clients can now recall boats
  • Drowning character's rotation now shows for all players
  • Life ring no longer stays after use
  • Clients' settings will now load
  • Using the Underwater Camera no longer makes you invisible
  • Actually ends the game when all players have died
  • Life Ring no longer collides
  • Switching seats while holding the fishing net no longer makes the boat glitch
  • Splash particles will no longer spam when using oars

