Patch Notes for 24th January

Multitude of multiplayer fixes including:
- Pong is much smoother in multiplayer
- Losing network connection to the host no longer crashes the game
- Multiple improvements and fixes to spectator mode
- Audio Detector now plays for client
- Events should fire less often for clients
- Clients can now recall boats
- Drowning character's rotation now shows for all players
- Life ring no longer stays after use
- Clients' settings will now load
- Using the Underwater Camera no longer makes you invisible
- Actually ends the game when all players have died
- Life Ring no longer collides
- Switching seats while holding the fishing net no longer makes the boat glitch
- Splash particles will no longer spam when using oars
Changed files in this update