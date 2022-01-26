Feed the Troll DLC is OUT NOW!

Surprise, mortals!

The 2nd Legend of Keepers DLC, Feed the Troll, is now available!

Check out our latest trailer:

YouTube

Features:

Shaman master

5 missions

3 Conjurations to choose from when getting a Promotion including a passive and two random spells.

10 Spirits monsters

Exclusive game mechanics: Sun and Moon Blessings giving passive abilities to Spirits monsters. Each Blessing is also increasing a specific type of damage for all monsters.

3 traps

5 artefacts

👀 For the occasion, save up to 45% off on the Legend of Keepers franchise, and don't forget to check out our bundles on the Steam page!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/978520/Legend_of_Keepers_Career_of_a_Dungeon_Manager/

We are very pleased to announce we have been working on a new free update including 10 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts!

This time, it's the Neptutian monsters' turn to join the Dungeons Company!

Available in March.

Thank you for your support! ♥

-The Goblinz Team