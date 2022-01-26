Feed the Troll DLC is OUT NOW!

Surprise, mortals!
The 2nd Legend of Keepers DLC, Feed the Troll, is now available!
Check out our latest trailer:
Features:
- Shaman master
- 5 missions
- 3 Conjurations to choose from when getting a Promotion including a passive and two random spells.
- 10 Spirits monsters
- Exclusive game mechanics: Sun and Moon Blessings giving passive abilities to Spirits monsters. Each Blessing is also increasing a specific type of damage for all monsters.
- 3 traps
- 5 artefacts
👀 For the occasion, save up to 45% off on the Legend of Keepers franchise, and don't forget to check out our bundles on the Steam page!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/978520/Legend_of_Keepers_Career_of_a_Dungeon_Manager/
New free update available soon
We are very pleased to announce we have been working on a new free update including 10 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts!
This time, it's the Neptutian monsters' turn to join the Dungeons Company!
Available in March.
Thank you for your support! ♥
-The Goblinz Team
