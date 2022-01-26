 Skip to content

Legend of Keepers update for 26 January 2022

Feed the Troll DLC is OUT NOW!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Surprise, mortals!

The 2nd Legend of Keepers DLC, Feed the Troll, is now available!

Check out our latest trailer:

Features:
  • Shaman master
  • 5 missions
  • 3 Conjurations to choose from when getting a Promotion including a passive and two random spells.
  • 10 Spirits monsters
  • Exclusive game mechanics: Sun and Moon Blessings giving passive abilities to Spirits monsters. Each Blessing is also increasing a specific type of damage for all monsters.
  • 3 traps
  • 5 artefacts

👀 For the occasion, save up to 45% off on the Legend of Keepers franchise, and don't forget to check out our bundles on the Steam page!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/978520/Legend_of_Keepers_Career_of_a_Dungeon_Manager/

New free update available soon

We are very pleased to announce we have been working on a new free update including 10 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts!

This time, it's the Neptutian monsters' turn to join the Dungeons Company!

Available in March.

Thank you for your support! ♥

-The Goblinz Team

