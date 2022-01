Fixed a bug where the Quick Gloves of the Artifact did not increase the item cap to 3

Added a novice boot that tells you how to view the main task content

Added the option to skip the opening story after inheriting the archive

And a few minor changes

There was no announcement of the update so maybe some players didn't know, so here's a mention:

There is now an automatic saving function, while sleeping will automatically save (:3J∠)