 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aurum - Unified Extendable Work & Gaming Overlay update for 30 March 2022

Aurum standalone support + content encryption

Share · View all patches · Build 8074482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I did start the Aurum project here on Steam as it helps greatly with built in community, workshop and homepage. The downside is unforutnatelly is the necessary connection with the running Steam app.
Therefore I have finally implemented, although admittedly a bit late, the first approach, via a weekly with-steam-refresh. You have to start Steam at least once every weak to refresh.

If you want to close steam after both started, you can add a button to your GUI with: "powershell stop-process -name steam" (without quotes) to exit steam.

Second overdue feature was user content encryption, to ensure art is not being distributed openly. All user content is now in an unreadable file format.

If you are interested in desktop composition, drop a question at the forums and or give it a try!

Changed files in this update

Aurum Content Depot 1172461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.