Aurum standalone support + content encryption

I did start the Aurum project here on Steam as it helps greatly with built in community, workshop and homepage. The downside is unforutnatelly is the necessary connection with the running Steam app.

Therefore I have finally implemented, although admittedly a bit late, the first approach, via a weekly with-steam-refresh. You have to start Steam at least once every weak to refresh.

If you want to close steam after both started, you can add a button to your GUI with: "powershell stop-process -name steam" (without quotes) to exit steam.

Second overdue feature was user content encryption, to ensure art is not being distributed openly. All user content is now in an unreadable file format.

If you are interested in desktop composition, drop a question at the forums and or give it a try!