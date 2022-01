hellohello!!

new langs are in, russ and norw!

only norw was planned, but got a good guy named kodsleep to help out with russ, he's a cool one

if any of u wanna help out adding more langs, let me kno lol. since the dialogue is really dumb, it can almost get away with pure Google Translate, so will mostly need someone to look over it to make sure it makes proper sense

here's my mail if u wanna look into it:

agelvik.contact@gmail.com