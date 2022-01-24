Experimental Branch Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings medievalists!

We’re here to notify you that we’ve updated the experimental branch of our game. (click on the link to see what the experimental branch is and how to access it)!

Once that version is stable enough, we will move it live on the main branch and make this a full update for everyone. Harvesting system overhaul, new resources, equipment, and structures, along with the fueling system, visual variations to structures, settlers aging, and many more can be found there.

[Go here] if you want to see a detailed breakdown of all the things mentioned above.

NOTE: If you are using unofficial mods (especially those related to crops) you might experience crashes or even an inability to start the game. If you do, turn the mods off before starting the game. If the problem persists, be sure to delete the folders Going Medieval_Data and MonoBleedingEdge in the steamapps\common\Going Medieval and then verify the game files.

Your experience matters, so be sure to share your experimental branch experience with others in the [Experimental branch subforum] or our Discord server.

Thank you for your time.

Foxy Voxel