Black Forest update for 24 January 2022

Testing Sandbox Mode

Black Forest update for 24 January 2022

Testing Sandbox Mode

Build 8074094

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The latest update on the beta/testing branch includes an experimental sandbox mode, which has been requested many times.

Features:

  • no monster attacks at night
  • can play an entire year (365 days) - visual season changes may or may not work
  • achievements, stats and leaderboards are disabled
  • new peasants will settle in empty houses (though it may take a few days - basically, 50% chance per empty home every morning that a new family settles in)

Known Bugs:

  • loading a sandbox map is broken (no buildings are loaded)

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 8074094
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
