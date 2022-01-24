There was an engine update for Zero-K this weekend. There are a few lingering bugs as we don't have the coverage in focused testing, which are being patched as we go. The main feature is improved performance, especially for newer graphics cards, and the general promise of more performance once we use more of the capabilities of the engine. Being up-to-date with the engine is also of great benefit to other parts of development.

Unfortunately, while we're trying to support as much as we can, graphics cards older than about a decade, or old laptops with integrated graphics, may run into trouble. Players with graphics bugs and performance issues should first try updating their graphics drivers, and then ask for help in #support on the server or on Discord.