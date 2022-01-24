New Version 0.9.9

Bug fixes:
- Bug fix for drag over to select on map (when starting this selection slightly off the map)
- Remove wrong "timelimit" texts and Hints
- Bug Fix for pathfinding in Factory Mission 1, now Units can not climb up the Factory walls any more
- Button "Hold Position" is now also visible if workers and Soldier units are selected in one group
Changes:
- Change publisher logo
- Add visual representation of experience points
- Minigun Tower can now also attack flying units
Changed files in this update