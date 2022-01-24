 Skip to content

Grimstar: Crystals are the New Oil! Playtest update for 24 January 2022

New Version 0.9.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Bug fix for drag over to select on map (when starting this selection slightly off the map)
  • Remove wrong "timelimit" texts and Hints
  • Bug Fix for pathfinding in Factory Mission 1, now Units can not climb up the Factory walls any more
  • Button "Hold Position" is now also visible if workers and Soldier units are selected in one group

Changes:

  • Change publisher logo
  • Add visual representation of experience points
  • Minigun Tower can now also attack flying units

Changed files in this update

Grimstar: Crystals are the New Oil! Playtest Content Depot 1831641
