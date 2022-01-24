 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BITGUN Playtest update for 24 January 2022

Patch notes for 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8074046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game UI changed to no longer overlap with zombie healthbar/name (consumables are now at the bottom center of the screen).
  • Dashing now consumes stamina as expected.
  • Display a message when a new gun was automatically equipped after the previous gun broke.
  • Re-balanced gun drops and item drops.
  • Add sound effect for kicking cars and barrels.

Changed files in this update

BITGUN Playtest Depot Windows Depot 1819202
  • Loading history…
BITGUN Playtest Depot Linux Depot 1819203
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.