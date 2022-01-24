- Game UI changed to no longer overlap with zombie healthbar/name (consumables are now at the bottom center of the screen).
- Dashing now consumes stamina as expected.
- Display a message when a new gun was automatically equipped after the previous gun broke.
- Re-balanced gun drops and item drops.
- Add sound effect for kicking cars and barrels.
BITGUN Playtest update for 24 January 2022
Patch notes for 0.4.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
