Feline Sweet update for 24 January 2022

Build 1.27

Build 8074022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+20 levels, Total meow 160 main levels.

+3 monsters AI added.

+20 new backgrounds

added ability to skip levels to in game pause menu.

Some of the Bugs fixed.

Pirate skeletons now fall between gaps correctly if they are charging.

Dragon new level spawn movement paused sometimes.

Stars show correctly in main game and the character selection screen.(Needs a good testing)

New game - Full wipe now wipes money and stars collected and puts all the cats back into their bubbles.

Changed files in this update

Feline Sweet Content Depot 1723391
