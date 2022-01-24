Build 1.27

+20 levels, Total meow 160 main levels.
+3 monsters AI added.
+20 new backgrounds
added ability to skip levels to in game pause menu.
Some of the Bugs fixed.
Pirate skeletons now fall between gaps correctly if they are charging.
Dragon new level spawn movement paused sometimes.
Stars show correctly in main game and the character selection screen.(Needs a good testing)
New game - Full wipe now wipes money and stars collected and puts all the cats back into their bubbles.
Changed files in this update