Within the Range update for 24 January 2022

Updated instructions on January 24, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8074014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated game data, widening the gap between different level units. Advanced unit population damage has been increased. Federation shield cooldown has been increased.

All units except drones now have death damage.

  1. Health stripe width no longer changes with the camera.

  2. Fixed a bug where recaster drones did not build forges.

  3. The time when the deceleration effect faded from 100% to 0 was changed from fixed 20s to ABCD levels of 20s, 40s, 60s and 80s respectively.

  4. Fixed the editor attachment deletion bug and optimized the locking effect of the editor attachment installation.

