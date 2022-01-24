 Skip to content

Grapple Tournament update for 24 January 2022

Update 24: Container rework and optimizations

Howdy, Champions!

Update 24 is here with lots of improvements for Grapple Tournament

New:

  • Container map reworked to better fit the game design
  • Added new customization items
  • Added player current health and shield values to the Spectator UI (PC VR only)

Optimizations:

  • Optimized character and hands materials
  • Optimized weapon materials
  • Optimized grappling hook materials
  • Optimized background graphics on open maps to be higher resolution
  • Optimized performance during using the grappling hook and jumping on all maps

Fixes:

  • Fixed a lot of colliders on Spiral to prevent stucking while running on stairs
  • Fixed (re-added) a missing customization item
  • Fixed a UI bug on the Multiplayer panel
  • Fixed ambient sound on Rig not effected by volume settings

Grapple Tournament has been released for the Oculus Quests as well:

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

This version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Oculus Quests and let's get the shooting started in the arena!

