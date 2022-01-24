Update 24: Container rework and optimizations

Howdy, Champions!
Update 24 is here with lots of improvements for Grapple Tournament
New:
- Container map reworked to better fit the game design
- Added new customization items
- Added player current health and shield values to the Spectator UI (PC VR only)
Optimizations:
- Optimized character and hands materials
- Optimized weapon materials
- Optimized grappling hook materials
- Optimized background graphics on open maps to be higher resolution
- Optimized performance during using the grappling hook and jumping on all maps
Fixes:
- Fixed a lot of colliders on Spiral to prevent stucking while running on stairs
- Fixed (re-added) a missing customization item
- Fixed a UI bug on the Multiplayer panel
- Fixed ambient sound on Rig not effected by volume settings
Grapple Tournament has been released for the Oculus Quests as well:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830
This version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Oculus Quests and let's get the shooting started in the arena!
Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.
Join Grapple Tournament on
Changed files in this update