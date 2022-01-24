Hotfix - settlement survivall v0.84.230.862

A hotfix has been pushed to address the following issues and also adjust some features:
Feature Adjustments:
- Adjusted the default recommended people in caravan.
- Adjusted the required construction materials for some Faction buildings to make it more reasonable.
- Moved the background music of Spring Festival in main menu to Rui Beast Plaza.
Moved the building button of Chichen Itza into Service type buildings (Select to build it in Services toolbar).
- Adjusted the working area of fishermen in Small Fishing Port.
- Optimized the planting area in Hardwood Nursery (now plants won't grow on road).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the issue that Factions related items are not tradable.
- Fixed the issue that Tech Lv cannot increase if it reaches the full level in old saves.
- Fixed the issue that immigrants cannot be accepted in the Great Palace.
- Fixed the issue that some icons are displayed wrongly in Factions menu.
- Fixed the issue that caravan cannot be dispatched anymore after disabling the Trading Post (Need to rebuild it after demolishing).
- Fixed the issue that saves cannot be loaded after remodeling the Siheyuan.
- Fixed the issue that some random events are triggered in a wrong time.
- Fixed the issue that Factions buildings are unlocked by default in Easter Island. (Factions related buildings won't be triggered in Easter Island).
- Fixed the issue that some text are displayed in a wrong language.
- Fixed the issue that the giant bear event cannot be clicked to trigger even after it is spawned in map.
Changed files in this update