Content Patch #1

Changes
- Add a guide when starting the game
- Added a link to the Symbols Guide in the main menu interface
- The newly generated symbol adds the animation effect of entering the inventory
- Driver (Rarity： very rare→ rare)； Repairman (Rarity： rare→very rare)
- Some symbols animations have been speed up
- Skip the remaining spins increase the defense value additionally, and the increased amount is (the defense value obtained in this spin the number of remaining spins 50%)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed that the 20 ruins required in the Fireman achievement contained large ruins
- Fixed the problem that the avatar icon of the Global ranking interface was reversed
- Fixed the problem that the volume of some sound effects could not be adjusted
Changed files in this update