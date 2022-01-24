 Skip to content

死守危城 update for 24 January 2022

Content Patch #1

死守危城 update for 24 January 2022

Content Patch #1

Build 8073878

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Add a guide when starting the game
  • Added a link to the Symbols Guide in the main menu interface
  • The newly generated symbol adds the animation effect of entering the inventory
  • Driver (Rarity： very rare→ rare)； Repairman (Rarity： rare→very rare)
  • Some symbols animations have been speed up
  • Skip the remaining spins increase the defense value additionally, and the increased amount is (the defense value obtained in this spin the number of remaining spins 50%)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed that the 20 ruins required in the Fireman achievement contained large ruins
  • Fixed the problem that the avatar icon of the Global ranking interface was reversed
  • Fixed the problem that the volume of some sound effects could not be adjusted

Changed files in this update

死守危城 Content Depot 1863171
