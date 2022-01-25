Jan. update details

Hello, this is Wonho Son, PD of ANVIL.

The main content of the Jan. update is the addition of different galaxy difficulty levels. We want to explain our intentions as well as give details.

Galaxy difficulty diversification

We added Czerny practice mode so newcomers can play the game in a more friendly environment. We greatly decreased the difficulty level and gave starting gold to allow players to create builds more easily. However, to avoid difficulty in matchmaking due to having separate matchmaking pools, we will only make Czerny practice mode available as single player mode.

The current Campanella galaxy difficulty level will be set as the highest (Extreme), and two less difficult modes, normal and hard will be added. As clearing Campanella normal opens the fourth relic spot, we expect people can take advantage of this to clear Campanella Hard and Extreme more easily.

Specifically regarding Campanella Extreme, players will start out with 500 gold, allowing players to buy tier-3 weapons or with multiple relics. We hope players don’t see this mode as just a difficult mode but get a sense of “extreme” feeling and have fun. In addition, the number of planets will be increased to 9 and will have random bosses besides the two fixed ones, making a different play experience than the current Campanella structure.

The thing we were most concerned about for making many difficulties available was that with matching spots diversified, the time for matchmaking can become longer. To solve this issue, we decided this difficulty addition can be a mid-way solution and will constantly improve based on user feedback and stats.

Also, we deleted base status effect resistance of bosses so players can make use of status effects more and made diverse changes to controls and battle visual effects so that players do not experience unexpected deaths. Furthermore, we made fixing bug and crash issues an utmost priority and was able to fix many of them.

We thank you for all your interest and support. We will strive to repay everyone by becoming a better game. Thank you.

Diversification of galaxy difficulty

Czerny Practice (Single player)

Game description and guide added

No alert level monsters appear

Difficulty level decrease by 25% overall

150 starting gold added

Clearing the practice mode will not open Symphonia or the 2nd relic slot

Relic replication percentage is the same, but only 50% of VP earned compared to Czerny normal mode.

Campanella Normal (3 people)

Difficulty level decrease by 25% overall compared to previous Campanella

Clearing Campanella Normal unlocks the 4th relic slot

Campanella Hard (3 people)

Difficulty level decrease by 10% overall compared to previous Campanella

Relic replication percentage is the same, but VP earned increased by 25% compared to Campanella Normal.

Campanella Extreme (3 people)

Consists of 9 planets

Random boss monster spawn besides fixed boss monsters stages

Players start with 500 gold

While other stats are equal to the previous Campanella mode, monsters have 30% faster attack speed and movement speed

Relic replication percentage is the same, but VP earned increased by 50% compared to Campanella Normal.

Battle improvements

Players can now cancel Breaker skill using dash, shield, teleport etc.

Players can use survival skills (dash, shield, teleport etc.) when silenced

Fighter type Breakers no longer have cooldown for shields

Players can now use shield immediately

Improvements and changes to counterattack

Invulnerability after counterattack increased by 0.5 seconds

Range of enemy projectile destruction after counterattack doubled

Guillotine and Toast’s counterattack damage doubled

Counterattack now has an internal cooldown (excluding Toast)

Screen shake increase depending on damage has been added

Knockback on weapon fire that was added for hit effect has been removed

Effect only remains for Assault Handgun that had it as default effect

Decrease to alert level effect that increased attack and defense

Attack increase by 50% / Defense by 100% -> Attack 30% / Defense 50%

The silver shining shading effect has been removed as it was the same effect as Polychopper reflect. An appropriate shader will be added in the future

Status effect improvements

Status effect (freeze, burn etc.) on bosses now shown under boss health bar

Status effect icon images change for more visibility

Status effects blink for 3 seconds prior to removal

Boss base resistance changed from 50% to 0%

Ex) Previously, freeze lasted 5 sec on normal monsters and 2.5 sec on boss monsters

After change, boss monsters are also frozen for 5 sec

Shock duration changed form 15 sec to 7 sec

Fixed error where shock / bleed effect was not among boss resistance system

Fixed error when all bosses were not immune to stun

Fixed issue where battle pattern overlapped, allowing for clearer response to battle patterns

Visual effects of status effects such as shock, burn etc. improved to be more noticeable.

Emoticon added

Use of emoticon in matching lobby and in-game through the cross key on Game pad (1,2,3 on keyboard) added

Smile, tears, cold face

This update only provides basic features and will be enforced later with more diverse emoticons that can be edited

Button added after clearing galaxy instead of immediately going to stats page

Use the new emotes to complement each other!

Additional improvements

Improved alert level so that visual effect does not hinder battle visibility

Thai, Italian, and Vietnamese language added

Added screen shake control in settings

Changed “damage increase” and “damage decrease” on HUD to “+” and “–“ due to character length

Physical attack effect added to all monsters

Visual improvements to Root Guardian cannon barrage projectile skill so it can be seen more clearly

Crasher shotgun’s passive effect “Increase critical chance on use” added to description

Some gauntlet, gatling gun, etc. weapon animation effect added

Bonus relic stack effect from 3rd relic onward added in green letters

Major bug fixes

Fixed issue where players were locked out of boss lairs

Fixed where some skill effects remained when moving on to the next planet (Elsa ultra beam, etc.)

Fixed numerical value not appearing in upgrades for Chinese traditional / simplified

Fixed issue where Season Pass Rank would go up abnormally

Fixed issue of camera going off center when spectating allies after death

Fixed issue where 4 players could enter 3 people galaxies

Fixed major crash issues

Fixed certain relics not appearing in the Vaulty’s shop

Fixed where system asks to enter a coupon code on Game pad after entering a coupon

Fixed where monsters summoned by the Root Guardian remained after boss is defeated

Fixed issue where Sandman’s skill upgrade “decrease defense of enemies hit by 100%” was not applied correctly

Fixed issue where Sandman’s skill upgrade “increase weapon power when grenade lands” was not applied correctly

Fixed instance on Game pad where cannons fired toward the last aimed direction

Fixed issue where passive skill of gatling gun remained even after changing weapons

Other issues

Rankings will reset on both Xbox and Steam with the Jan. update

Uzi and Bronte skins that show their face have been added (200 Crons)

Known bugs