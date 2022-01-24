Version 1.10.0 released

New RetroArch version 1.9.10 just released. Changelog down below:
ARCHIVE: Allow loading files from archive subdirectory
AUDIO: Remove frame limit from audio batch callback. Before, if a core used the audio batch callback, there would be a hidden cap of 1024 on the number of audio frames that could be sent. If a core exceeded this value, any excess samples were silently discarded. While this is sufficient for ‘normal’ samplerates/framerates, it means that e.g. a core using the batch callback to send 44100 Hz audio at 30 fps with would have entirely broken sound. This has been fixed by removing the audio batch frame limit.
AUDIO/RESAMPLER/NEON: Implement sinc kaiser NEON function
CHEEVOS: Reset hardcore default to enabled; show message when trying to load state in hardcore
CHEEVOS: Fix memory map conversion
CHEEVOS: Check netplay status when unlocking achievements
CHEEVOS: Support for hashing buffered NDS ROMs
CHEEVOS: Fix hung task whe badge doesn’t exist
CLI: Load save states from command-line or playlist
CORE INFO CACHE/SETTINGS: Restore missing ‘Cache Core Info Files’ menu entry
DATABASE: Serial scanning for Gamecube/MegaCD/SegaCD/Saturn/PSX/PSP/Dreamcast/Wii
D3D10/D3D11: Add Vsync swap interval
EMSCRIPTEN: Add Jaxe, WASM4 cores
FILE IO: Fix incorrect file names for remap files when the content path doesn’t have a preceding slash
INPUT/OVERLAY: Added support for showing the overlay behind the menu instead of in front. This is currently only supported on the GL, Vulkan, D3D 9/10/11/12 and 3DS drivers.
INPUT/UDEV: Convert abs mouse from screen to viewport coordinates; fix relative mouse coords
INPUT/WAYLAND: Ignore mouse clicks on window decoration
INPUT/WAYLAND: Add scroll wheel support
LINUX: Added support for Linux GameMode (https://github.com/FeralInteractive/gamemode), which can be toggled on/off in the Power Management or Latency settings menus.
LOCALIZATION: Fetch translations from Crowdin
LOCALIZATION: Add Indonesian, Swedish and Ukrainian language options
LOCALIZATION/MENU/RGUI: Enable Indonesian and Swedish localisations for RGUI
LOGGING: Logging cleanups
LOGGING: Stop logging FPS statistics twice on quit
LOGGING: Log font rendering backend only once
HOTKEYS: Added a hotkey toggle for the on-screen technical statistics.
HOTKEYS: Add delay + acceleration to volume hotkeys
MENU: Add option for showing notifications only in menu
MENU/RGUI: Add Finnish to supported languages
MENU/XMB: Optional vertical list item fade
MENU/XMB/OZONE: Category + History/Favorites icons
NETWORK: Fix dummy notification – no longer shows a netplay initialization failed notification when netplay is not enabled
NETWORK: LAN addresses only for UPnP – Some router devices might accept non-LAN addresses without raising an error.
NETWORK: Filter out non-connectable rooms. Add an option for filtering out non-connectable netplay rooms.
NETWORK: Netplay spectator notification fix. Fix double notification when the host switches to spectator.
NETWORK: Prevents long-term pausing from clients dishonoring allow pausing
NETWORK/LOBBY: Lobby Viewer: Filter out rooms that are not running RetroArch
NETWORK/LOBBY: Lobby Viewer: Display a non-connectable tag to non-connectable rooms
NETWORK/LOBBY: Host: Display warning if we are announcing to the internet but our room isn’t connectable from there
NETWORK/RELAY: Custom relay server support – Add support for custom user-ran relay servers
NETWORK/RELAY: Replace Canadian relay server with Singapore relay server. Current relays: New York/USA, Madrid/Spain, Sao Paulo/Brazil, Singapore
NETWORK/UPNP: Various refactors/improvements, no more dependent on miniupnpc
NETWORK/UPNP: Various UPnP binding fixes for specific routers
NETWORK/UPNP: Accept IGD v2 service types
NETWORK/UPNP: Delay lobby server announcing – delay the announcing in order to give UPnP’s port forwarding more time. Fix the remaining truncation warnings.
NETWORK/UPNP: Smart interface selection – Find the most suitable address for UPnP by scoring interfaces on how close their address is to the device’s address
OPENGL1: Fix buffer overflow – RetroArch would sometimes crashes at startup when loading asset textures with GL1 driver
PS3: PSL1GHT port added to Gitlab CI
VULKAN: Double combined image sampler descriptor pool size – fix segfaults with AMD GPUs using RADV
VULKAN: Emulate mailbox only with Vsync enabled – otherwise have it disabled – useful for VRR/G-Sync/FreeSync
VULKAN/SWAPCHAIN: Vulkan max swapchain images option adjustments: removed value 1, since it won’t be used – Video reinit on change, so that there is no need to restart or toggle fullscreen
VULKAN/HDR: HDR support – tested on Windows
WAYLAND: Add libdecor for client side decoration
WAYLAND: Use any display for initial metrics
WAYLAND: Fix the window closing, if RetroArch is build without libdecor
WAYLAND: Use checked sizes in EGL resize
WAYLAND: Fix window title update
WEBOS: Fix webOS build and run
Changed files in this update