Version 1.10.0 released

New RetroArch version 1.9.10 just released. Changelog down below:

ARCHIVE: Allow loading files from archive subdirectory

AUDIO: Remove frame limit from audio batch callback. Before, if a core used the audio batch callback, there would be a hidden cap of 1024 on the number of audio frames that could be sent. If a core exceeded this value, any excess samples were silently discarded. While this is sufficient for ‘normal’ samplerates/framerates, it means that e.g. a core using the batch callback to send 44100 Hz audio at 30 fps with would have entirely broken sound. This has been fixed by removing the audio batch frame limit.

AUDIO/RESAMPLER/NEON: Implement sinc kaiser NEON function

CHEEVOS: Reset hardcore default to enabled; show message when trying to load state in hardcore

CHEEVOS: Fix memory map conversion

CHEEVOS: Check netplay status when unlocking achievements

CHEEVOS: Support for hashing buffered NDS ROMs

CHEEVOS: Fix hung task whe badge doesn’t exist

CLI: Load save states from command-line or playlist

CORE INFO CACHE/SETTINGS: Restore missing ‘Cache Core Info Files’ menu entry

DATABASE: Serial scanning for Gamecube/MegaCD/SegaCD/Saturn/PSX/PSP/Dreamcast/Wii

D3D10/D3D11: Add Vsync swap interval

EMSCRIPTEN: Add Jaxe, WASM4 cores

FILE IO: Fix incorrect file names for remap files when the content path doesn’t have a preceding slash

INPUT/OVERLAY: Added support for showing the overlay behind the menu instead of in front. This is currently only supported on the GL, Vulkan, D3D 9/10/11/12 and 3DS drivers.

INPUT/UDEV: Convert abs mouse from screen to viewport coordinates; fix relative mouse coords

INPUT/WAYLAND: Ignore mouse clicks on window decoration

INPUT/WAYLAND: Add scroll wheel support

LINUX: Added support for Linux GameMode (https://github.com/FeralInteractive/gamemode), which can be toggled on/off in the Power Management or Latency settings menus.

LOCALIZATION: Fetch translations from Crowdin

LOCALIZATION: Add Indonesian, Swedish and Ukrainian language options

LOCALIZATION/MENU/RGUI: Enable Indonesian and Swedish localisations for RGUI

LOGGING: Logging cleanups

LOGGING: Stop logging FPS statistics twice on quit

LOGGING: Log font rendering backend only once

HOTKEYS: Added a hotkey toggle for the on-screen technical statistics.

HOTKEYS: Add delay + acceleration to volume hotkeys

MENU: Add option for showing notifications only in menu

MENU/RGUI: Add Finnish to supported languages

MENU/XMB: Optional vertical list item fade

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Category + History/Favorites icons

NETWORK: Fix dummy notification – no longer shows a netplay initialization failed notification when netplay is not enabled

NETWORK: LAN addresses only for UPnP – Some router devices might accept non-LAN addresses without raising an error.

NETWORK: Filter out non-connectable rooms. Add an option for filtering out non-connectable netplay rooms.

NETWORK: Netplay spectator notification fix. Fix double notification when the host switches to spectator.

NETWORK: Prevents long-term pausing from clients dishonoring allow pausing

NETWORK/LOBBY: Lobby Viewer: Filter out rooms that are not running RetroArch

NETWORK/LOBBY: Lobby Viewer: Display a non-connectable tag to non-connectable rooms

NETWORK/LOBBY: Host: Display warning if we are announcing to the internet but our room isn’t connectable from there

NETWORK/RELAY: Custom relay server support – Add support for custom user-ran relay servers

NETWORK/RELAY: Replace Canadian relay server with Singapore relay server. Current relays: New York/USA, Madrid/Spain, Sao Paulo/Brazil, Singapore

NETWORK/UPNP: Various refactors/improvements, no more dependent on miniupnpc

NETWORK/UPNP: Various UPnP binding fixes for specific routers

NETWORK/UPNP: Accept IGD v2 service types

NETWORK/UPNP: Delay lobby server announcing – delay the announcing in order to give UPnP’s port forwarding more time. Fix the remaining truncation warnings.

NETWORK/UPNP: Smart interface selection – Find the most suitable address for UPnP by scoring interfaces on how close their address is to the device’s address

OPENGL1: Fix buffer overflow – RetroArch would sometimes crashes at startup when loading asset textures with GL1 driver

PS3: PSL1GHT port added to Gitlab CI

VULKAN: Double combined image sampler descriptor pool size – fix segfaults with AMD GPUs using RADV

VULKAN: Emulate mailbox only with Vsync enabled – otherwise have it disabled – useful for VRR/G-Sync/FreeSync

VULKAN/SWAPCHAIN: Vulkan max swapchain images option adjustments: removed value 1, since it won’t be used – Video reinit on change, so that there is no need to restart or toggle fullscreen

VULKAN/HDR: HDR support – tested on Windows

WAYLAND: Add libdecor for client side decoration

WAYLAND: Use any display for initial metrics

WAYLAND: Fix the window closing, if RetroArch is build without libdecor

WAYLAND: Use checked sizes in EGL resize

WAYLAND: Fix window title update

WEBOS: Fix webOS build and run