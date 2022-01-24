 Skip to content

Energy Island Corp. update for 24 January 2022

Small update 1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone !

I just pushed a small update :

  • Fixed a bug on Factories that didn't produce steel on level 6 (and probably 2 and 4)
  • Changed "kw" to "kW" and "kwh" to "kWh" because it's the correct way to name them
  • Pause when opening the ingame menu

Thanks to me_maikey and 5 parrots in a trenchcoat for their feedbacks !

I'm working on the next update (end of the year I hope) to log crashs, some of you reported complete freeze of the game (it seems to happens at least sometime in sandbox when selecting factory during the day ?) but I can't reproduce them, logging will help me to debug.

Thanks for playing, have a nice day !

