Workplace Rhapsody update for 27 January 2022

Updated instructions on January 27, 2022 & The work plan

Share · View all patches · Build 8073341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

------------------------Role------------------------

ADD Zhao Di(Secretary) ROLE

  • PLOT CG
  • The interactive action

-------------------Achievement-------------------

Add the “Shameless person” Achievement（Zhao Di's popularity reaches 100）

------------Optimization And Repair--------------

Those who have sold items of Gold Badge can buy them again

Restrict some items from being sold

--------------------Work Plan---------------------

Production team will start the development of new scene, then can invite like girls or women went to the beach together, of course, there will be new characters appearance and strange strange plot can experience, ha ha ha ha ~ given content more, the development cycle will be a little longer, will be released in the form of DLC, please look oh ~

Changed files in this update

Workplace Rhapsody Depot 1585573
  • Loading history…
WorkPlaceRhapsody-扩展包 (1786890) 个 Depot Depot 1786890
  • Loading history…
