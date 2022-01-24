2022/1/24 Updates

①New ranking categories and titles

Fleet level cap open, add new fleet technology, captain 30 consecutive days without landing the highest contribution crew can apply to become captain.

② increase the drop of strange ships, optimize the number of stacked ship props, magic bottle (battleship) modified to wear absorb experience battleship does not lose experience, ship delivery task time modified to 10:00-23:00

Optimize the drop of gorilla boss

③ The time of sea battle is adjusted to Saturday night to focus on 3 games, in view of the sea battle registration fleet is too much to improve the registration conditions.

Spiritual talisman open hole inlay special attribute gem, level high spiritual talisman can open multiple holes.

④Open Glenn's attack copy output special attribute gem fragments and battleship experience red packets, grocery store to buy tickets, 80 copies of the auxiliary open, the

⑤ 100 miles battlefield increase 10 people - 20 people or more to obtain the ranking of the reward special gem fragments battleship experience red packets.

Optimize the casting of potions attack speed potion can be used repeatedly stacking time, increase the double explosion potion

⑥ new vip acceleration card can be points to buy

Fix the god power enchanting hundred miles warrior BUFF is purified BUG, fix the senior gold treasure hammer automatic repair

Optimize the alert range of monsters on Seagull Island

(7) Professional skills adjustment.

Open the second hole-punching for the red dress of the legal system

Blood magic conversion and the effect of the skill of breath adjustment greatly enhanced

Stasis remove the silence effect to increase the duration

Berserk violence increased to 80 duration of 4 minutes

Bright mirror light 40% of their own objects 20%

Optimize the casting distance of whirlwind sweep

Increase the physical profession attack speed cap

Stone of defense to delete the effect of reducing attack and movement speed

Druid enhanced attack power after transformation, allowing transformation to use some skills, summoning underlings and resurrecting underlings can be upgraded by fighting monsters plus become stronger.