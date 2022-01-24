The “Mycroft’s Pride” DLC is here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome detectives,

We are happy to announce that a new Sherlock Holmes Chapter One DLC - Mycroft’s Pride is now available for you to play!

The new DLC contains all new set of cases sent by your big brother himself. The Empire needs you young Sherlock. Our homeland’s security is at stake! This new questline will be available after you receive a letter from Mycroft at Sherlock's Manor. The second main quest (A Gilded Cage), and a side quest (Love, Death, and Cordona) must be completed first.

The DLC also comes with a new side quest “In for a Penny”. Many years ago, Mycroft stole your coin collection and hid them around the island for a treasure hunt. It's time to reclaim what's yours. The side quest is activated after picking up a specific item at Sherlock's manor.

Mycroft’s Pride also comes with a new outfit for both Sherlock and Jon (no one said you can’t look good while saving the Empire, did they?).

You can buy the Mycroft’s Pride DLC separately or as part of the Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Season Pass.

Click below to buy the Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Season Pass:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1581939/Sherlock_Holmes_Chapter_One__Season_Pass/

Enjoy your new quest and outfits detectives. The Motherland needs you!

Speak to you soon,

Frogwares Team