Hidden Deep Early Access Release!

Listen closely Rescue Team, we have a special mission ahead!

The big Early Access Release Day is here - we, that is the publisher Daedalic Entertainment, and our one-dev-army consisting of "Wookie" from Cogwheel Software - are extremely excited to lure you into the deep caves and give you finally an opportunity to find what is lurking down below - or to get found by it.

As you maybe can tell, having only a single developer for a game is relatively uncommon, so that after a lot of positive experience with Early Access, we decided for Hidden Deep as well to become one of our portfolio's (hopefully similarly successful) Early Access titles.

This means one important thing: We are here to stay - both ourselves from Daedalic covering as many bases for Wookie, so he can focus on the development of the game. We have big plans for Hidden Deep, some of those you can find in the roadmap on our steam store page. Below, you can find a list of the Early Access Release content that you can expect right now at launch.

10 levels story mode * 4 challenge modes, with optional coop for two of them(Levels can be randomized with seeds - influencing the placement of Monsters and items, but not (yet) the layout):

find the data disk

clear the area

maintain the reactor

leave the sector

Local Multiplayer via Splitscreen as stated above

Online Multiplayer via Steam Remote Play Together (Check out the forum for more explanation)

After the Early Access release is done and all small issues are ironed out, a full fledged native multiplayer is one of our next big steps forward - for now the Steam Remote Play feature is an alternative to play online.

Some of the things we want to tackle in the future of Hidden Deeps lifecycle, in addition to more story levels and challenge modes, are a way to implement user generated content with a level editor, more multiplayer modes, including, maybe, one day... PvP - yes, you read that right, backstabbing your friends in dark caves with monsters lurking around - don't worry too much about it for now though, it makes even more sense once you encounter the lore a bit more.

Speaking of lore - if you fall in love with Hidden Deep, or already did, you have the opportunity to dive even deeper - pun absolutely intended: Our Supporter Pack includes this time a 18 pages long graphic novel about Hidden Deep!

We hope you enjoy the release as much as we do, keep the feedback coming, and don't let the cave-bugs bite you!

Best Regards,

Daedalic Entertainment & Cogwheel software