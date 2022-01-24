 Skip to content

M.A.R.S. update for 24 January 2022

The maintenance has concluded and the patch is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes January 24, 2022

New Game Mode:

Mercs vs. Monsters (PvP)

New PvE maps:

Shanghai Surprise(Classic Mode)

Moonstruck(Kill Every Thing)

Occupied Earth(Assault Ops)

New PvP map:

Altar States (Mercs vs. Monsters)

New Gear:

Dragon AK47, Dragon M4A1, Dragon M1100

Punk Sweetheart costume(M/F)

Assault-SPAS-15 shotgun and Heartseeker sniper; upgradeable to MK.5

Valentine's Day Missions:

Starting on February 7, 2022 and lasting for 2 weeks

Complete missions to obtain Heartseeker cores.

BP Season 2:

Open from January 24-April 20

Localization changes + Bug fixes

Join now to check out this awesome new patch!

