The maintenance has concluded and the patch is Live!
Patch Notes January 24, 2022
New Game Mode:
Mercs vs. Monsters (PvP)
New PvE maps:
Shanghai Surprise(Classic Mode)
Moonstruck(Kill Every Thing)
Occupied Earth(Assault Ops)
New PvP map:
Altar States (Mercs vs. Monsters)
New Gear:
Dragon AK47, Dragon M4A1, Dragon M1100
Punk Sweetheart costume(M/F)
Assault-SPAS-15 shotgun and Heartseeker sniper; upgradeable to MK.5
Valentine's Day Missions:
Starting on February 7, 2022 and lasting for 2 weeks
Complete missions to obtain Heartseeker cores.
BP Season 2:
Open from January 24-April 20
Localization changes + Bug fixes
Changed files in this update