Dread Templar update for 26 January 2022

Content update #4 (part 2) is out now!

26 January 2022

Greetings Templars!

The second and final part of Content Update 4 has just been released - we want to thank you once again for your patience and we hope you will enjoy the new level, enemies, emblems and secrets!

But a picture is worth a thousand words, and a video is, technically speaking, thousands of pictures, so we present to you, the Content Update trailer:

New content:

  • 1 new level called "Stranger" (E3M2)
  • 1 new demon
  • 1 side area
  • 1 optional boss fight
  • 1 super secret
  • 8 secrets
  • 2 new golden emblems and 4 silver emblems
  • enemy rebalance, bugfixes and a save point was added in E3M1

As always, we welcome any type of feedback, so please, feel free to leave us a review right here on Steam, a post in our discussions or come to our Discord server. Your participation energizes us and all your suggestions and feedback really, really help us out in making the best game that we can for you, so don't be shy!

