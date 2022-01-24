 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 24 January 2022

Categories and human friendly names for all pose clips

I have made by your requests:

Poses DLC update

  • Categories and human friendly names for all pose clips

I created a script to quickly rename and move files between categories. Let me know if you think any clips need to be moved.

Changed files in this update

