The new map is available now for free!

We’re happy to announce that a new map is available for free!

Check the trailer:

Brogloton, an Ancestral Spirit, has carried out a sudden attack on Motel Paradise, and there's no one better than you to deal with the threat. Complete the objectives, face off against Brogloton's lackeys and send him back to the spirit underworld.

Since at times the spirit can become invulnerable to gunfire, you can hide under the beds to avoid being caught.

With a new boss, new enemies arrive. The Motel has four new enemies with unique behaviors. Each enemy has a different attack that can become a real obstacle.

Blorg: Throws itself at the player, causing stun for a few seconds.

Hornet: Stings the player, causing temporary hallucinations.

Screamer: Her scream weakens hearing and movement.

Spectro: Grabs the player causing slowdown.

Custom Difficulty has been added to allow you to control some variables that will let you play your way!

A level system has been added. Now you can unlock new characters and guns by playing and earning XP to up your level.

The old gun was removed and 5 new guns are added. They are:

Pistol, Revolver, SMG, Shotgun and Assault Rifle.

New rewards will be added in the future.

Cards, emoticons and backgrounds from Chased by Darkness are available now. You can use the new Background Images to customize your profile!

We want to thank you all for your support! None of this would be possible without the support of the community!

There will be even more content in the future! So don't forget your life jacket, the sea will be very rough...

Special Thanks:

MissMackyMeow

RedMandaPanda

DayWalkerEm

PaisliePanda

Magoroku

Dopezo

Stoiss

Thanks for reading!

Discord: https://discord.gg/7Ncna2P7hH