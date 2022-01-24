This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

DJMAX RESPECT V BUNDLE REWORK

**

As we have announced in the Live Broadcast on January 18th,

DJMAX RESPECT V's bundle will be reworked from January 25th, 2022.

All the bundles will be deleted except DELUXE EDITION & COMPLETE EDITION and new bundles will be set.

DELUXE EDITION & COMPLETE EDITION will be changed to fit better for its purpose.

Also, all bundle purchase methods will be changed to COMPLETE THE SET type from the Must-buy-together setting so the users with owning some DLCs will purchase easier and cheaper.

Please check below for details.

Reworked Bundle

1) DELUXE EDITION



Originally DELUXE EDITION contained the game title, V EXTENSION 1 and Emotional Sense DLC PACK.

We decided to keep V EXTENSION 1 DLC PACK in this bundle since it is the most popular pack to our original users and replace the Emotional Sense DLC Pack with our latest original DLC which is V EXTENSION 2 DLC Pack.

Bundle Components

DJMAX RESPECT V TITLE

V EXTENSION 1 DLC PACK

V EXTENSION 2 DLC PACK



* In addition to the above bundle product, Deluxe Edition Plus bundle will be released, adding Original Sound Track.

2) COMPLETE EDITION



Our COMPLETE EDITION was originally created on the date of our official release, and only had the components that it was released on that date. This caused a lot of confusion to new users since new products were not added even though we have released many more DLC.

Therefore, we re-worked COMPLETE EDITION to be truly complete (exception of our Exclusive Gear Pack & Clear Pass) and all additional release DLC products will be added to this bundle.

Bundle Components

DJMAX RESPECT V

V Extension 1 DLC PACK

V Extension 2 DLC PACK

Deemo DLC PACK

Cytus DLC PACK

ESTiMate DLC PACK

Girls' Frontline DLC PACK

Nexon DLC PACK

Groove Coaster DLC PACK

Chunithm DLC PACK

Emotional Sense DLC PACK

Trilogy DLC PACK

Clazziquai Edition DLC PACK

Black Square DLC PACK

Technika 1 DLC PACK

Technika 2 DLC PACK

Technika 3 DLC PACK

Portable 3 DLC PACK

V Extension 1 OST

V Extension 2 OST

RESPECT OST

Unlock Song Pack

Trilogy OST

Clazziquai OST

Black Square OST

Technika 1 OST

Technika 2 OST

Technika 3 OST

Portable 3 OST

Welcome to the Space GEAR PACK

Tok! Tok! Tok! Gear Pack

The Clear Blue Sky GEAR PACK

So Happy Gear Pack

Lisrim Gear Pack

New Bundles

**

1) LEGACY BUNDLE

**



All DLC that contains the records of DJMAX prior to DJMAX RESPECT will be composed in this bundle.

Bundle Components

Emotional Sense DLC PACK

Trilogy DLC PACK

Clazziquai Edition DLC PACK

Black Square DLC PACK

Technika 1 DLC PACK

Technika 2 DLC PACK

Technika 3 DLC PACK

Portable 3 DLC PACK



* In addition to the above bundle product, Plus bundle will be released, adding the Original Sound Track.

**

2) COLLABORATION BUNDLE





All DJMAX RESPECT V COLLABORATION DLC will be contained in this bundle.

All future collaboration DLC products will be added to this bundle set as well.

Bundle Components **

Deemo DLC PACK

Cytus DLC PACK

ESTiMate DLC PACK

Girls' Frontline DLC PACK

Nexon DLC PACK

Groove Coaster DLC PACK

Chunithm DLC PACK

**

3) ALL ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK BUNDLE





All original soundtrack products will be composing al the OST products.

Bundle Components**

V Extension 1 OST

V Extension 2 OST

RESPECT OST

Trilogy OST

Clazziquai OST

Black Square OST

Technika 1 OST

Technika 2 OST

Technika 3 OST

Portable 3 OST

All remaining bundle set aside from mentioned above will be removed on January 25th, 2022 2 PM.

New DLC products which that can independently compose a bundle will also be released as their own bundle pack until March 2023, as well as they being added to the bundle set that matches their theme.

Thank You