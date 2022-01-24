Be Vigilant! is finally here. The early accesses version has been uploaded and ready for sale. Act 1 features 11 co-op maps for an online or offline campaign. Fight your way across this Dead Earth to save your people. Included will also be the experimental PvP mode where you can test your skills against other players. Its been a long journey and the game has come along way. We still have a long way to go, but to achieve this milestone seemed at some point impossible. Thank you to everyone who helped test and push us along the way.

Continued fixes and update coming as we processes feedback from release. Any suggestions or bug reports can be sent to Zerothornstudios@gmial.com. Thank you for playing and remember to Be Vigilant!