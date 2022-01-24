 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paper Planet update for 24 January 2022

Demo Patch 9

Share · View all patches · Build 8072521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Split up Zenith's animated components and redid his animations to remove a huge amount of duplicate frames, further reducing the game's file size. (~60mb smaller)
  • Improved Zenith's pathing during the start of the mirror beam attack.
  • Zenith's clones now spawn several particles when they disappear.
  • Lowered volume of the star bullet firing sound.
  • Changed Cat's Eye Diamond's description to be more descriptive.
  • Made the menu music a little quieter.
Bug Fixes
  • Zenith now gets rid of all its components on death (Beams, clones, sword blocks, etc).
  • Fixed the autofire setting not initializing correctly in the settings menu.
  • Fixed bullet opacity not initializing properly, leading to invisible bullets.

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.