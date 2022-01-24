Demo Patch 9

Changes
- Split up Zenith's animated components and redid his animations to remove a huge amount of duplicate frames, further reducing the game's file size. (~60mb smaller)
- Improved Zenith's pathing during the start of the mirror beam attack.
- Zenith's clones now spawn several particles when they disappear.
- Lowered volume of the star bullet firing sound.
- Changed Cat's Eye Diamond's description to be more descriptive.
- Made the menu music a little quieter.
Bug Fixes
- Zenith now gets rid of all its components on death (Beams, clones, sword blocks, etc).
- Fixed the autofire setting not initializing correctly in the settings menu.
- Fixed bullet opacity not initializing properly, leading to invisible bullets.
