Pretty Girls Speed update for 10 February 2022

A video guide showing how to play the card game "Speed" is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8072460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a video guide showing how to play the card game "Speed"!

Get ready for the release of "Pretty Girls Speed", a card game that requires quick reflexes and decisions!



We'll keep you posted on all things gaming from our community!

Don't forget to add "Pretty Girls Speed" to your Wishlist and follow us so you don't miss out on the latest news.

Please look forward to the release!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867000/

