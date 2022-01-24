 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 24 January 2022

Patch V0.13 is Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added spells to acquire to normal monsters in the world
  • Fixed spell power not contributing properly to spell damage
  • Fixed blocking, now works as intended goes off blocking stat press Left CTRL to activate (also for spell absorb)
  • Fixed nameplates and damage numbers on monster from being to high
  • Fixed monsters damaging an area instead of their intended target
  • Monsters now properly catch on fire get frozen etc..
  • Players not start with basic airship
  • Will be reworking the tutorial in next patch

