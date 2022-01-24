- Added spells to acquire to normal monsters in the world
- Fixed spell power not contributing properly to spell damage
- Fixed blocking, now works as intended goes off blocking stat press Left CTRL to activate (also for spell absorb)
- Fixed nameplates and damage numbers on monster from being to high
- Fixed monsters damaging an area instead of their intended target
- Monsters now properly catch on fire get frozen etc..
- Players not start with basic airship
- Will be reworking the tutorial in next patch
Isles of Etherion update for 24 January 2022
Patch V0.13 is Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update