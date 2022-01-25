Version 0.9.9 c update!

Update log of Version 0.9.9 c
New mechanism:
New wingman support added to adventure mode
Wingman support:
6 completely different wingmen are available as disposable items, unlocked after the first level of adventure mode
Balance:
Number of fighters increased to 9 in adventure mode
Number of X-bombs at the start of Adventure mode increased to 5
Bonus fighters for adventure mode increased from 1 to 2
Secondary weapon “Buster Shot” of X-0708 has been increased in power by 20%, its blast range has been increased by 15%, and it immediately fires when hit below the damage target.
