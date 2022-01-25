Version 0.9.9 c update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8072382 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 07:13:22 UTC by Wendy

New mechanism:

New wingman support added to adventure mode

Wingman support:

6 completely different wingmen are available as disposable items, unlocked after the first level of adventure mode

Balance:

Number of fighters increased to 9 in adventure mode

Number of X-bombs at the start of Adventure mode increased to 5

Bonus fighters for adventure mode increased from 1 to 2

Secondary weapon “Buster Shot” of X-0708 has been increased in power by 20%, its blast range has been increased by 15%, and it immediately fires when hit below the damage target.