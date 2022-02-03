 Skip to content

Spacefolk City update for 3 February 2022

🌎 Hello World! Spacefolk City Translations! 💬

Hello! Bonjour ! Ciao! Olá! Hallo! ¡Hola! Привет! こんにちは！ 你好！ 哈囉！ 안녕하세요!

Spacefolk City is now playable in 13 languages!

New Features

  • Support for 13 languages.
  • English, Français (FR & CA), Italiano, Deutsch. Español (España & Latinoamérica), Português Brasileiro, Русский языкm, 日本語, 简体中文, 繁體中文, 한국
  • NEXT track button on the radio to skip to your favourite songs.

Bug Fixes:

  • Homeless folk will always move into empty houses now.
  • You can put scaffolds, fences, ziplines and ladders in the bin.
  • Spiral stairs can be placed on flat ground now

