Maintenance Update incl. Changes for Multiplayer

- Teaming Accounts: family members and friends playing together will now be marked as "Teaming". This is not a punishment, but rather to foster fair-play towards solo players. Same as for clan players, those accounts are restricted to the friends and clan section.
- Multiplayer Games: game creators can now pin game-wall posts (or delete offending messages by players).
- Family & Friends: there are now additional checks in place to prevent friends & family to play together in solo-games. It's against our fair-play rule. Please join games in the clan & friends section instead if you want to play together.
- Family & Friends: there is now internal tracking to identify friends playing together outside officially being in either (a) a clan or (b) marked as team-player.
- Lone Wolf Server (Multiplayer): clan-players are now prevented from joining (improving fairness).
- Username Changes: username changes are now available for all types of accounts (incl. guest accounts). You can change your username for free during the first 24h, after that any changes are paid. Giving free username changes has been a lot of busywork for the moderators, that's why the policy has changed. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Username Changes/New Accounts: usernames can now be changed freely during the 24h after account creation.
- Username Changes/Old accounts: if you have an older account, and you didn't get a free name change, you have till March 31, 2022 to get your name changed. After that, changing the name is a paid feature. Please contact the moderators with your username if you want to change it. Any messages requesting to change the username without an actual username given will be ignored.
- Clan Names: can now be changed also.
- Account Verification: requires username and password now, so people remember what they used and also change the password in case it was auto-generated.
- Flagged Accounts: are now prevented from posting in the chat (abuse and manner).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Investigated: province sales & not being to use assets. The assets can only be used for non-static orders (or in the next turn).
- Investigated (reported by Hustla): 1. place finisher didn't properly get the 1. place award and ratings. Problem not found and not able to reproduce (sorting checked).
- UI: improved the copy/paste popup for text messages. Should now work always also on touch screens using long-touch.
- UI: minor update for dropdown list (better alignment).
- UI: awards will not be capped at "999+" anymore and show larger number also.
- UI: map scroll speed can be adjusted (in game's settings).
- Mouse: option to capture the mouse cursor in the window added (defaults to fullscreen only for now).
- Game Manual: updated the section regarding clans, friends & family members to let them know they should not join games designated to solo players.
- Game Manual: updated to explain limitations for e.g. provinces sales. Assets can't be used for static orders.
- Game Manual: lists the available text decorations for the game (moved out of admin guide into regular manual).
- Game Manual: RTF export now supports images and is better formatted.
- Internal: collection ArrayList replaced with faster internal implementation.
- Internal: minor performance update due to better utilization of suitable collection classes (no auto-boxing).
- Internal: fail-safes added for chat server (string checks).
- Admin Guide: information that we cannot hand out passwords for players that cannot log in. They need to remember.
- Admin Guide: update for flagging section (effects on players).
- Admin Guide: there is now the option to mark players as "Teaming". This is not a punishment, it simply forces friends & family members to play in the friends and clan section.
- Moderating: player-created games can be deleted by the owner or Executive members.
- Moderating: incognito games a player is in are shown to moderators also.
- Moderating/Investigations: streamlined the interface by grouping related and also adding additional options & information.
- Maintenance: location lookup database updated.
- Backup: changed the backup interval to daily. Please note, some servers will be down for a few minutes daily around UTC 9:00 and UTC 9:30 to perform the backup. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Bugfix(?): deselecting a selected text when pressing the ENTER key. Prevents sending empty messages!
- Bugfix: under some circumstances, a dead faction could still give e.g. -1% permanent negative happiness due to a declaration of war that was created directly after it perished.
- Bugfix: animated GIF export using ALT+F2 not properly working (transparent color problem).
- Bugfix: looping text in Arabic had spaces added which resulted in the text to be wrongly rendered.
- Bugfix Clan Rating: the bottom instead of the top player ratings were taken to calculate the average clan rating.
- Bugfix Attempt: mail system timeouts by better synchronization (mail deletion).
- Bugfix: retaining images could result in the callback not be called causing a locked screen.
- Bugfix: some smilies including the '|' character didn't render due to the parser believing it to be a control character.
- Bugfix: parsing the {RISE} tag parameters took the wrong index [1] instead of [0].
- Bugfix: improved parsing of country/language to obtain correct store (especially Droid for CN).
- Bugfix: moderators can now force-add a user to a clan (was failing if no clan request was pending also).
- Bugfix: countdown timer value was written wrong for certain hour-values (e.g. 1080).
- Bugfix: proper text escaping for error message when creating a tournament or so. Won't show "" anymore.
- Bugfix Crashes: game could crash when being shut down due to still executing actions after everything is disposed.
- Bugfix Crashes: game could crash if start up in fullscreen mode was enabled.
- Bugfix Freezes: fixed some problems while installing file handlers on Mac OS X (cause freezes due to starting on 1. thread requirement).
Age of Conquest IV update for 25 January 2022
Maintenance Update incl. Changes for Multiplayer
