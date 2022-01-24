 Skip to content

Earth From Another Sun update for 24 January 2022

Update 70: SNAP!

Update 70: SNAP!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
_Hello everyone! Update 70 is coming with new troop formations, new weapon cores, an upgrade system, and mooooooooooooooooore!

Additions

  • New amplifier:

    -Anti-Personnel Missiles

  • All amplifiers have been modified to use weapons' primary attacks

  • New weapon cores for the Pistol:

    -Eagle Eyes

    -Deadshot

    -Caliber Upgrade

    -Quantum Magazine

  • A crafting system has been added!

  • Equipment can now be upgraded, refined, or recycled

  • The Eternal Glove is back! (targets enemies and allies alike!)

  • Assignments are now graded according to their difficulty

  • Assignments’ names will now be colored depending on the level difference between you and the mission

  • More information about Good Will with characters and factions will be given in-game

  • A voice has been added to give you information when on a battlefield

  • 3 New troop formations!

  • Ships can no longer phase through objects

  • A small cutscene has been added when purchasing ships

  • NPCs will now eye track you

  • New female NPC skins

  • NPCs will now be able to give local business information

  • Picking up quests will now let you choose if you wish to track it or not

  • The assignment board will now inform you as to where you can complete it

  • Mining and recycling now have proficiency levels

  • Tutorials can be turned off

Fixes:

  • Players’ names will be added in front of their companion for multiplayer

  • Black screens after loading should not happen anymore

  • Rift levels will now display correctly

  • Dying while reloading the bow will not loop the reload sound anymore

  • UIs on the star chart will now function correctly

  • Ships will now drop units on the battlefield when needed

  • The level up effect was slowed down

  • Colonies will now sell troops

  • The initial size of your troops will now be correct

EXPERIMENTAL

  • NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR

