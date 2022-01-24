Update 70: SNAP!

_Hello everyone! Update 70 is coming with new troop formations, new weapon cores, an upgrade system, and mooooooooooooooooore!
_
**
Additions
**
-
New amplifier:
-Anti-Personnel Missiles
-
All amplifiers have been modified to use weapons' primary attacks
-
New weapon cores for the Pistol:
-Eagle Eyes
-Deadshot
-Caliber Upgrade
-Quantum Magazine
-
A crafting system has been added!
-
Equipment can now be upgraded, refined, or recycled
-
The Eternal Glove is back! (targets enemies and allies alike!)
-
Assignments are now graded according to their difficulty
-
Assignments’ names will now be colored depending on the level difference between you and the mission
-
More information about Good Will with characters and factions will be given in-game
-
A voice has been added to give you information when on a battlefield
-
3 New troop formations!
-
Ships can no longer phase through objects
-
A small cutscene has been added when purchasing ships
-
NPCs will now eye track you
-
New female NPC skins
-
NPCs will now be able to give local business information
-
Picking up quests will now let you choose if you wish to track it or not
-
The assignment board will now inform you as to where you can complete it
-
Mining and recycling now have proficiency levels
-
Tutorials can be turned off
Fixes:
-
Players’ names will be added in front of their companion for multiplayer
-
Black screens after loading should not happen anymore
-
Rift levels will now display correctly
-
Dying while reloading the bow will not loop the reload sound anymore
-
UIs on the star chart will now function correctly
-
Ships will now drop units on the battlefield when needed
-
The level up effect was slowed down
-
Colonies will now sell troops
-
The initial size of your troops will now be correct
EXPERIMENTAL
- NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR
