 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Event update for 24 January 2022

Hotfix 1.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8072202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Smashed a bug where players would timeout
  • Smashed a bug where players would get error "Already logged in"
  • Smashed a bug where the Monsters would not play attack animations
  • Increased Haalk Demon Wings skill duration to 15 seconds.
  • Optimized the map more to provide better FPS
  • Removed a issue with upper gems giving the old harvester skill
  • Nerfed packs slot values due to a issue with too many slots causing lag (somebody had 400+ slot inventory) ːsteamsadː
  • Removed slots from the Survival attribute
  • Reduced default slots from 40 to 30

Happy Growing! ːsteamhappyː

ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

Dead Event Depot 1333491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.