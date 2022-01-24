Hotfix 1.7.6

Improvements:
- Smashed a bug where players would timeout
- Smashed a bug where players would get error "Already logged in"
- Smashed a bug where the Monsters would not play attack animations
- Increased Haalk Demon Wings skill duration to 15 seconds.
- Optimized the map more to provide better FPS
- Removed a issue with upper gems giving the old harvester skill
- Nerfed packs slot values due to a issue with too many slots causing lag (somebody had 400+ slot inventory) ːsteamsadː
- Removed slots from the Survival attribute
- Reduced default slots from 40 to 30
Happy Growing! ːsteamhappyː
ːsteamthumbsupː
Changed files in this update