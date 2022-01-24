20220124 patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 8072090 · Last edited 24 January 2022 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings from the Onigiri Service Team.

As a result of the unintended refunds processed through Steam and the

consequent difficulties, we will be extending various events and Nyankoropon.

To that end, events which were scheduled to end on 1/24/2022 JST

will be extended until the maintenance on 2/14/2022 JST.

The deletion deadline for a number of items and events will also be extended.

Please note that the deadlines and notations on some items in-game will not reflect this change.

■Extended Period Events

・[When the Fox Cries]

※Event will end on the 2/14/2022 maintenance.

※After the scheduled end date of January 24th there may be a brief period where Kaguya will not interact for quest events, but thay will be remedied by the subsequent maintenance.

■Extended Period Dungeons

・[Assault! Dragon Ark Gakuhou]

※Event will end on the 2/14/2022 maintenance.

■Extended Period Nyankoropon

・Rebel Nyankoropon

・Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon

・Magatama Nyankoropon

・New Year Kimono Nyankoropon

・New Year Avatar Nyankoropon

・Rebel Limited Nyankoropon

・Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon

・Magatama Limited Nyankoropon

・Murasaki Limited Nyankoropon

・MK-6 Limited Nyankoropon

・MK-99 Limited Nyankoropon

・Special Reissue Limited Nyankoropon 1

・Special Reissue Limited Nyankoropon 2

・Special Reissue Limited Nyankoropon 3

・Special Reissue Limited Nyankoropon 4

・New Year Gift Nyankoropon

・Premium Nyankoropon 1

・Premium Nyankoropon 2

※Extended Nyankoropon will be removed on the 2/14/2022 JST maintenance.

■Extended Period Campaigns

・Dungeon Boost Campaign

・Shopping Plaza Sale

※Events will be end on the 2/14/2022 JST maintenance.

※The login present bonus campaign will not be extended.

■Extended Campaign Events (Outside Game)

・CumulativePurchase Bonus Item Campaign

・Purchase Bonus Campaign

※Events will end on 14:00, 2/14/2022 JST.

■Extended Sale Period Items

・Gratitude Pack 2021 1

・Gratitude Pack 2021 2

※Item sale will end on 14:00, 2/14/2022 JST.

■Exchange Period Extented Items

・Summoner's Scroll - Murasaki Shikibu

・Summoner's Scroll - Riku Lunar Light

・Summoner's Scroll - Tsukumo Lunar Gleam

・Summoner's Scroll - Murakami III

・Limited Yorozu Exchange Ticket

・Summoner's Scroll - Houou

・Summoner's Scroll - Maeda Toshiie

・Summoner's Scroll - Inuchiyo

・Summoner's Scroll - Genbu

・Summoner's Scroll - Yorimitsu

・Summoner's Scroll - Maeda Keiji

・Summoner's Scroll - Spring Dawn Gawain

・Summoner's Scroll - Spring Dawn Kenshin

・Summoner's Scroll - Ibaraki Douji Summer Sky

・Outfit Change Spring Dawn Gawain

・Outfit Change Spring Dawn Kenshin

※Exchange Items will be removed on 14:00, 2/14/2022 JST.

■Deletion Delayed Items

・New Year Gift Ticket 2022

・Ryou Boost +400% (60Min.) LTD

・EXP Boost +400% (60Min.) LTD

・Drop Boost +400% (60Min.) LTD

・Ryou Boost +200% (30Min.) - LTD

・EXP Boost +200% (30Min.) - LTD

・Drop Boost +200% (30Min.) - LTD

・Full Energy Restorative -LTD-

・SP Gacha Ticket

・Torn Piece of SP Gacha Ticket

・Limited Gacha Ticket

・Premium Gacha Ticket

・Purgatorium Treasure

※Items will be deleted/converted on 14:00, 2/14/2022 JST.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.