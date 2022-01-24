Patch v1.3.4

This is a patch to fix a few multiplayer admin issues. It also fixes the previously broken "Friends Only" lobby mode. When a lobby is "Friends Only", it won't show up on the lobby browser, and players can only join through the Steam friends list or by invite.
If you accept an invite, you will automatically join the lobby when the main multiplayer menu is opened in the game.
Changes:
v1.3.4f4
Multiplayer
- Fixed: kick/ban commands and votes were sent unchecked through "chat" system
- Fixed: host did not force disconnect a user after kick/ban
- Fixed: private lobby password message could be viewed by any client joining lobby
- Added "Invite Friends" menu to Members menu in lobby briefing room
- Added "Friend invited you to lobby" notification in multiplayer main menu
- Fixed: accepting invite via Steam Friends didn't work (must be in multiplayer main menu)
F-45A
- Fixed: Base pieces went under terrain in Stealth Strike
AH-94
- Fixed: GAU-94 and M230 had different speed lock limits and self detonation times
Changed files in this update