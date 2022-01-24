 Skip to content

Where's My Horse? An Escape the Room Adventure update for 24 January 2022

Update 1.02b

Update Notes:

Moved several locks and clues to make it more obvious what clues are associated with what locks.

Added check-marks outside doors when all the locks in a room are complete.

Made a few puzzles more visually accessible.

Fixed a visual bug with the candle and flashlight.

Removed one unnecessary step from a later puzzle to make it more straightforward.

Fixed a bug that was caused by previous update.

Updated many "I need a hint" hints to be more helpful and less redundant.

