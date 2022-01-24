Update Notes:
Moved several locks and clues to make it more obvious what clues are associated with what locks.
Added check-marks outside doors when all the locks in a room are complete.
Made a few puzzles more visually accessible.
Fixed a visual bug with the candle and flashlight.
Removed one unnecessary step from a later puzzle to make it more straightforward.
Fixed a bug that was caused by previous update.
Updated many "I need a hint" hints to be more helpful and less redundant.
Where's My Horse? An Escape the Room Adventure update for 24 January 2022
Update 1.02b
